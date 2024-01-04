Brown Advisory Inc. Has $634.86 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,728,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,052 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $634,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,582. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

