Brown Advisory Inc. Has $654.29 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,106,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Blackstone worth $654,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.90. The stock had a trading volume of 304,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

