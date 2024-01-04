Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $429,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.92. 1,495,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,071. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

