Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.65% of Waste Connections worth $224,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $149.88.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

