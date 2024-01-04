Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 89,344 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.46% of Danaher worth $847,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. York GP Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. York GP Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 336,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.90. 353,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,281. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.75.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

