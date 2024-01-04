Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,575 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $459,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADI traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.01. 517,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,961. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.46.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

