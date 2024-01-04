Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.69% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $137,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,579,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. 34,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,858. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

