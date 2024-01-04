Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 112,901 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,901 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of S&P Global worth $353,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.28. 95,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

