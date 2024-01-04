Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 36,507 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,507 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $245,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period.

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $93.71. 16,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,524. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $700,921. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

