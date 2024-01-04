Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93,479 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Costco Wholesale worth $538,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 215,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $643.92. The stock had a trading volume of 368,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $285.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $449.62 and a 12-month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.