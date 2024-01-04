Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SYLD traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 100,275 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

