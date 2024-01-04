Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,725 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Casey’s General Stores worth $174,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $286.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.