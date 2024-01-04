Channel Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

