Channel Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.
AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:T opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.