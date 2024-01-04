Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Update

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 43,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,393. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

