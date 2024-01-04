Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

