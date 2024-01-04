ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 3.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,763. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

