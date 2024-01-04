Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,747 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 6.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

