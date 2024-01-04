Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

