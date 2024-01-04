Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

