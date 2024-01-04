Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,525 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

