DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $126.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

