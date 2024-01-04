DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 796.6% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 60,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

