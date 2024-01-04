DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.43 Million Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned 0.41% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $19,467,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after acquiring an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% during the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,267 over the last ninety days.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -624.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.