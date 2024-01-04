DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.04. 684,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.81. The stock has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.