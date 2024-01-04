DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,024,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 178,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 52,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 255,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 2,819,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,910,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

