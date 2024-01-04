DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 11,660 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 2.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 943,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.