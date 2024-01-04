DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,635 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

VZ stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 5,865,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,378,594. The company has a market cap of $166.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

