DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 284,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,737,641. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

