Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Decreased by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 121,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 361,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

