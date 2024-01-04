Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,676,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $819,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

