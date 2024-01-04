Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

