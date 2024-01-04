Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,605,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 54,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $805,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,932 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

