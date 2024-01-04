FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after buying an additional 4,268,925 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 454,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,209,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 609,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

