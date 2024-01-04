Fundamentum LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 139,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 222,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

