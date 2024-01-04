General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Decreased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $256.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.