General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Decreased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of GD stock opened at $256.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.93.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- What does consumer price index measure?
- You should read this if your portfolio could use a 4.9% dividend
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.