Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $517.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

