Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

