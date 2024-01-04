Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

