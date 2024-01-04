Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.