Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $188.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

