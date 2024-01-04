Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 402,451 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 198,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 362,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.