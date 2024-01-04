Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

BATS JMST opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

