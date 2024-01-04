Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $111.50 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

