Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

