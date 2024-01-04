Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

