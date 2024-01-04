Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,420 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Celestica worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.