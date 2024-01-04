Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

