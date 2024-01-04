Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $244.49 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

