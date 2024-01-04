Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $126.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

