Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $35.79 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde stock opened at $408.71 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.55 and its 200 day moving average is $387.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

